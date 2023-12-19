Bryan Moore announced as head coach for Opelika High School

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School football will have a new head coach for the 2024-25 season.

Bryan Moore is making a full circle comeback after having worked for Opelika City Schools from 2007-2015 as a teacher and coach. His coaching career first began with the Bulldogs in 2007 as the 9th grade football assistant coach and the 9th grade head basketball coach.

“I am so honored to be the new head football coach at Opelika High School,” Moore said. “It’s surreal to have the opportunity to come back and lead a program that I began coaching in many years ago. Opelika has always been a special place to me and my family...my desire for this program is for it to be the best football program in Alabama.”

Coach Moore graduated from Auburn University in May 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in social science education. He later received a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University in 2018. He will officially begin his tenure as head coach on Jan. 3, 2024.

