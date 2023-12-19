Business Break
Circle K gifts customers 30 cents off per gallon of fuel tomorrow

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Circle K is hosting a Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up - offering 30 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating locations.

Customers will immediately receive 30 cents off per gallon at the pumps, Wednesday Dec. 20 between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at participating locations. According to Circle K, the region includes the Columbus area.

Customers are able to find a nearest location here.

