Cold Night Ahead with Some Clouds Returning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This evening clear skies will stick around, but throughout the overnight hours more clouds will move into the area, but overall, another dry night across the Valley. Waking up Wednesday morning temperatures will range from the mid-20s to near 30 degrees, and due to less wind, frost is likely both on Wednesday and Thursday morning . The clouds will remain through the day on Wednesday leading to partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures remaining chilly in the mid-50s. Dry conditions look to stay around into this weekend with rain coverage increasing Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day. The good news is that if you have any holiday shopping or travel plans the weather looks to remain dry ahead of the Christmas holiday! Expect scattered showers on Christmas Day and Tuesday with some breezy conditions on too. As for those temperatures, a gradual warming trend will continue into this weekend before afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper-60s. Christmas day temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s which is a big change from Christmas Day temperatures in 2022. Looking ahead towards the end of December and to the new year, temperatures look to be near average.

