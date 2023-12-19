Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Cold Night Ahead with Some Clouds Returning

Arianna’s Forecast
Christmas 2022 vs. Christmas 2023
Christmas 2022 vs. Christmas 2023(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This evening clear skies will stick around, but throughout the overnight hours more clouds will move into the area, but overall, another dry night across the Valley. Waking up Wednesday morning temperatures will range from the mid-20s to near 30 degrees, and due to less wind, frost is likely both on Wednesday and Thursday morning . The clouds will remain through the day on Wednesday leading to partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures remaining chilly in the mid-50s. Dry conditions look to stay around into this weekend with rain coverage increasing Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day. The good news is that if you have any holiday shopping or travel plans the weather looks to remain dry ahead of the Christmas holiday! Expect scattered showers on Christmas Day and Tuesday with some breezy conditions on too. As for those temperatures, a gradual warming trend will continue into this weekend before afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper-60s. Christmas day temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s which is a big change from Christmas Day temperatures in 2022. Looking ahead towards the end of December and to the new year, temperatures look to be near average.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Dirk Way shooting investigation scene
1 critically injured in Dirk Way shooting in Columbus
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police searching for missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

Despite all the sun Tuesday, highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees.
Deceptively cool sunshine Tuesday, Winter feel next few days
Arianna's Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Arianna's Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Feels Like Temperatures Tuesday Morning
Clear Skies and Cold Temperatures Tonight
Sunny with highs approaching 60 degrees Monday afternoon.
Colder temperatures returning most of the workweek