Columbus man arrested in Auburn on multiple fraudulent charges
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested 52-year-old Columbus man, Male Torrvellas, for on multiple fraud charges.
On Monday, Dec. 18, Torrvellas was arrested and is charged with the following:
- Trafficking in stolen identities
- Four counts of fraudulent use of a debit/card card
- Theft of property - third degree
On Oct. 25, APD says they received a report regarding a fraudulent credit card activity. According to officials, there were multiple fraudulent credit card charge activities from Oct. 8 - Oct.23.
Police developed arrest warrants against Torrvellas during an investigation. As police arrested Torrvellas, police say they found evidence associated with identity theft in his possession.
Torrvellas is held on a $37,000 bond in Lee County Jail. The case is still under investigation.
