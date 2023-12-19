Business Break
Columbus man arrested in Auburn on multiple fraudulent charges

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested 52-year-old Columbus man, Male Torrvellas, for on multiple fraud charges.

On Monday, Dec. 18, Torrvellas was arrested and is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in stolen identities
  • Four counts of fraudulent use of a debit/card card
  • Theft of property - third degree

On Oct. 25, APD says they received a report regarding a fraudulent credit card activity. According to officials, there were multiple fraudulent credit card charge activities from Oct. 8 - Oct.23.

Police developed arrest warrants against Torrvellas during an investigation. As police arrested Torrvellas, police say they found evidence associated with identity theft in his possession.

Torrvellas is held on a $37,000 bond in Lee County Jail. The case is still under investigation.

