Columbus police searching for 66-year-old man last seen on Antler Dr.

Columbus searches for critical missing person
Columbus searches for critical missing person
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

66-year-old Mike Gray was last seen in the 6900 block of Antler Drive on Monday, Dec. 18 at approximately 11 a.m.

Officials say Gray has a traumatic brain injury and suffers from memory loss. CPD says he was last seen in a black jacket, gray baseball cap, and black sweatpants. He also has grey hair, blue eyes, and weighs 208 lbs.

If you have any information on this missing person or whereabouts, please call 911 or Sergeant L. Zievernik at 706-326-6662.

