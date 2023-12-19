Columbus police searching for missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s help finding a missing 19-year-old.
According to officials, Jacob Barnard was last seen on Dec. 18 around 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Ridgefield Court.
Barnard was described as wearing a grey hoodie and pants, a blue skull cap and black gloves.
Authorities say he is diagnosed with autism and has the mentality of a fifth grader.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-580-9696.
