Columbus residents frustrated over nightly maintenance on Interstate 185

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Millions of people will be hitting the roads for holiday travel this week. Construction traffic can make travel worse sometimes, like what you’ve seen driving south near Interstate-185 in Columbus for the past couple of months.

A nightly lane closure near the Macon Road exit on the interstate has delayed many drivers; News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson spoke with two drivers Monday about the construction.

The road work taking place on I-185 starting south of 280 is a more than $9 million state project, expected to be finished by spring of next year.

From 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning, recent road work on the southbound lanes of interstate 185 holds people like Columbus resident Kewame Pollette up.

“Anytime between 5 and 7 o’clock it’s really backed up, really congested and hard to get on or off the exit too,” said Pollette.

Pollette says he gets caught in the traffic when he has to pick his girlfriend up from work.

“It makes it hard for me to get her due to the backed up traffic,” Pollette added.

What’s happening is a nearly 8.1 mile long project on State Route 411, also known as I-185, by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). It begins south of State Route 1/US Highway 280 and extends to south of Armour Road, according to GDOT.

It’s a concrete repair project. So far, contractors are done with grinding the road and replacing damaged concrete slabs. Next on the list, resealing joints on the interstate.

A GDOT says spokesperson quoted the cost of this project is $9,712,864.29. According to a report, the estimated cost was $10,122,463.27.

Columbus resident William Chisolm is also not a fan of the lane closures.

“It really stops things as night and I don’t like it, I’m trying to go home, I’m a teacher,” said Chisolm. “After a long hard day, I don’t want to have to get into traffic too.”

Chisolm claims road projects in other areas of Columbus gets done faster.

“It’s crazy how when there’s construction in North Columbus it gets done within in a few weeks or less, but if there’s anything past Macon Road or down it takes forever,” Chisolm claimed. “I’ve always wondered about that; why do they get it done so late down here and then up there it gets done in no time.”

GDOT says the project is on schedule, with 50.23% of it being completed. The estimated completion date is Spring 2024.

“I know all the backroads, but I just need the highway to be clear like it’s clear any other day,” said Chisolm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.