Deceptively cool sunshine Tuesday, Winter feel next few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeling like December the next few days before a gradual warm up kicks in during the afternoons late week. Eventually we’ll have to dodge some rain toward Christmas it looks like.

Full sun on this Tuesday won’t warm us very much. It will feel like the 20s and 30s this morning when the wind blows. Highs this afternoon will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but winds will be lighter overall than the last several days.

Despite all the sun Tuesday, highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear this evening with calm winds before turning partly cloudy overnight. Cold with areas of frost possible toward daybreak Wednesday. Lows mostly between 25 and 30 degrees.

A freeze and even some frost is in the forecast the next couple mornings. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After some morning frost Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy as more clouds pass through our sky at times. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Frost possible Thursday morning followed by a mix of sun and clouds and slightly milder afternoon temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The warming trend continues through the weekend as we easily climb into the low to perhaps mid 60s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

Warming up by the holiday weekend with rain chances returning as early as Christmas Eve, more likely Christmas Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

This Christmas will be a lot warmer and perhaps wetter than last Christmas. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It appears most of the weekend stays dry, but there could be some isolated showers on Christmas Eve, especially toward candlelight services. As of now, Christmas Day features the best bet for showers. Another cool down is possible a few days after Christmas and right before New Year’s.

It stays a little unsettled for a day or two after Christmas it looks like. (Source: WTVM Weather)

