Homelessness on the rise in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Homelessness in the United States is now at an all time high.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more than half a million people had no place to live when they conducted an assessment in January, the highest number

According to Pat Frey with United Way - an organization providing help for those facing poverty and homelessness - there’s an increase in homelessness in Muscogee and Russell Counties, but local organizations are providing resources to help those in need.

Willie Owens and Nathan Brooks have both experienced homelessness firsthand.

“Being homeless is like from the morning time until noon you don’t know where you’re going. Where you’re going to eat. How you’re gonna keep warm, how you’re gonna keep cool.”

According to Pat Frey, Vice President of United Way, the Chattahoochee Valley is seeing an increase in the homeless population.

“Our community, which encompasses Muscogee and Russell County. So, Columbus, Phenix City and Russell County saw a 14% increase last year from the year before,” said Frey.

Frey is also the director of the Point In Time Count, which tracks how many homeless people are in the area.

The Valley Rescue Mission and Safe House Ministries are helping to meet the needs of the community.

Mark Cacenski serves at the Valley Rescue Mission, but he too was once homeless.

“You get to a point where you’re just begging and hoping someone gives you something to eat or hoping you get something clean.” said Cacenski. “And then your in a dumpster looking for clothes.”

He says the Valley Rescue Mission helped him get to where he is today.

“Gave me a job doing laundry. I was just happy to get all that, and a clean bed shower and clothes,” said Cacenski. “Next day they sent me over and gave me donations.”

Donations from the community are key in helping the organizations continue to provide their services.

“We accept anything. We have children living in our shelter. We have women with children. We have men that need clothing. We have families that need clothing and toys for Christmas. Coats, jackets, blankets, coffee sugars.”

For those who are facing poverty and homelessness, you can call 211 to receive help.

