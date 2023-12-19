How to safely get your last minute Christmas gifts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s considered one of the busiest weekends for holiday shopping, and with Christmas only a week away... many shoppers are busy getting those last-minute presents. But before you head to the stores, law enforcement is warning shoppers to use caution.

Before you head out the door to check items off your Christmas shopping list, Law enforcement officers are urging shoppers not to leave gifts in their vehicles. I spoke with Desirae Darnell, a Christmas shopper who says she makes lots of trips to ensure her valuables are safe.

“I just don’t feel comfortable leaving stuff in the car like when I go in different stores, I feel like I got to drive all the way home and drop it off and then come back out,” said Desirae Darnell

I spoke with another shopper who says she only shops during the day to avoid anything happening to her in the later hours.

“Mostly shop online here lately because I mean I don’t feel safe walking out the store with bags and stuff never know who’s watching and you know just too much crazy stuff going on.”

So, what can you do to ensure nothing crazy happens while out holiday shopping?

“Assure that you park under a well-lit area, make sure you don’t leave any items of value in your vehicle, use the buddy system, and make sure you take someone with you to go shopping,” said Krista Gross.

And while many people are out Christmas shopping officials say grinches see it as an opportunity. Sergeant Felix Davila with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is giving out some techniques to ensure your safety.

“Grab you one hand like this right like I’m pulling you so you’re going to turn your arm into my thumb area and then push the elbow in while you’re pulling away there you go break away,” said Felix Davila.

The Muscogee County sheriff’s office will be offering women self-defense classes starting in January. If you are interested, be sure to connect with them on Facebook.

