Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An inmate convicted in a Muscogee County armed robbery was killed in a deadly stabbing at a Macon prison.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the victim was 26-year-old Marquis Johnson. The incident happened on Dec. 18, around 3 p.m., at the Central State Prison in Macon.

Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he later died shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Details on anyone being charged for the homicide are not available at this time. However, the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards has taken over the case to investigate.

According to Macon news sources, this is the second stabbing death in two days at the prison.

Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a Muscogee County armed robbery.

