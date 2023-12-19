Business Break
New Electric Vehicle charging stations are coming to east Alabama

By Justin Brown
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - As the number of people choosing to make the move from combustion engine to electric cars grows, so does the need for EV charging stations.

In Georgia, there are nearly 24,000 registered electric vehicle drivers, according to Simply Insurance. And there are are close to 30,000 in Alabama - a 60 percent jump.

Tesla owner, David Crowe, says he believes it.

“It depends on the charging stations. Some are full so I’ll skip that charging station and go to the next one. The longest I’ve ever had to sit at a charging is not more than 30 minutes. Just to get back to 60 to 70 percent,” said Crowe.

As Alabama is producing more and more electric vehicles, Governor Kay Ivey is awarding grants totaling 1 million dollars to 44 locations across the state. Two are coming to a Burger King in Phenix City and one to Loves Truck Stop in Smiths Station. With the grant funding, state leaders are targeting areas close to interstates and high travel spots. With more people hitting the road for the holidays, fellow EV drivers have some advice.

“Typically, the manufacturer recommends 80 to 85 percent, for daily use. I try to keep it around there and charge at the university when I can,” said Crowe.

Crowe says it’s important to know how far your electric vehicle can run and how long it will take to charge, especially while you’re traveling.

“I’ve never gotten over 260 miles, 270. A lot of factors play into that. The weather, the driving conditions, up hill, down hill, flat roads, whether you drive the speed limit or a little bit over. It could take anywhere from 10 minutes to 30 minutes, depending on how packed the charging station is,” said Crowe.

As of February 2023, there are over 1 million electric vehicles on the road across America, with just over 138,000 public charging locations.

