Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Nutwood Winery opens second location in LaGrange

Nutwood Winery opens second location in LaGrange
Nutwood Winery opens second location in LaGrange(Source: Nutwood Winery)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The new year will be more “fruitful” thanks to Nutwood Winery opening a second location!

Located in the heart of downtown LaGrange, Nutwood Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar is offering a diverse menu paired with an extensive selection of hand-crafted wines.

The new location is open for lunch and dinner on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays - as well as brunch from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays. To view the brunch, lunch and dinner menus, click HERE.

Nutwood Winery Restaurant and Bar is located at 300 Main Street in LaGrange.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Dirk Way shooting investigation scene
1 critically injured in Dirk Way shooting in Columbus
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police searching for missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

Columbus residents frustrated over nightly maintenance on Interstate 185
Columbus residents frustrated over nightly maintenance on Interstate 185
Improve fish habitat by donating your unwanted Christmas tree
Improve fish habitat by donating your unwanted Christmas tree
Improve fish habitat by donating your unwanted Christmas tree
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police searching for missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism