Nutwood Winery opens second location in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The new year will be more “fruitful” thanks to Nutwood Winery opening a second location!

Located in the heart of downtown LaGrange, Nutwood Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar is offering a diverse menu paired with an extensive selection of hand-crafted wines.

The new location is open for lunch and dinner on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays - as well as brunch from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays. To view the brunch, lunch and dinner menus, click HERE.

Nutwood Winery Restaurant and Bar is located at 300 Main Street in LaGrange.

