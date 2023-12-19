Opelika Police Department hosts ‘Shop With A Cop’

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Holiday cheer filled the air as Opelika kids had a chance to “Shop with a Cop” on Monday.

Thanks to funds raised at Opelika Police Departments Chili on the Tracks event in November, 42 students grades 3 through 10 were able to get a Christmas miracle.

Students arrived at the police department yesterday and loaded on to a school bus headed for the Target in Tiger Town.

Each students was give a $200 budget and paired up with an officer to shop for gifts.

Officers helped students pick out items for themselves and their family members, ensuring the students were able to purchase much needed items.

After the shopping trip - they headed back to the station to enjoy pizza, s’mores and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.