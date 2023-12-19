Over 35 elementary school students receive winter clothes from generous donation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office partnered with local business, Realtree, to donate coats, hats, gloves, and socks to local elementary school students in need.

According to school system member, Trey Giles, nearly 40 students went without winter clothing this season. Giles reached out to Sheriff Greg Countryman to discuss the need for coats for students at Forest Road and Dawson Elementary Schools.

“We believe to be productive with outreach you have to have inter reach what you see here today is the inter reach that will touch those on the outside.” said Sheriff Countryman.

MCSO and Realtree partnered to get the students winter clothing needed to stay warm.

