COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting, Inc. of Columbus hosted its 37th annual Children’s Christmas Toy Giveaway-Winter Wonderland Walk Thru granting over 850 kids toys this Christmas season.

The event took place on Saturday, Dec.16 at Peachtree Mall welcoming nearly 1000 people. General Manager of Davis Broadcasting, Geniece Granville, says over 300 families received cash gifts, goodwill gift cards, candy, books, and bikes. More than 850 kids received a McDonald’s meal card, and over 100 kids received bikes. Attendees also enjoyed performances by the G.W. Carver Marching Band, Kingdom Faith Ministries Dance Ministry, Kev Williams, Jordan Miles & Scatpack, and David Hammond.

Davis Broadcasting gave a special thanks to their partners and sponsors: Amerigroup, Goodwill of the Southern Rivers, Peachtree Mall, Peach State Health Plan and McDonalds.

For more information, contact Karen Robinson.

Over 850 kids receive gifts during Davis Broadcasting, Inc. annual children’s giveaway (Source: Karen Robinson)

Over 850 kids receive gifts during Davis Broadcasting, Inc. annual children’s giveaway (Source: Karen Robinson)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.