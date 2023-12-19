Phenix City Schools hosting ‘Walk of Champions’ honoring Central High School

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools is honoring a special group of athletes.

The “Walk of Champions” is set to show the skill and dedication in Central High School’s football team and flag football team.

The event is set to take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Below is a full schedule:

5:00 PM: The event kicks off with food trucks and vendors, offering an array of choices for community members.

5:30 PM - 5:45 PM: Teams assemble at Summerville Baptist, dressed in their team colors. The parade features teams from 7th grade (white uniforms), 8th grade (red uniforms), 9th grade (white uniforms), Flag Football (white uniforms), and Varsity Football (black uniforms).

5:45 PM: The band, cheerleaders, and dance teams take their positions, adding energy and spirit to the atmosphere.

6:00 PM: The parade begins, marking the start of a memorable evening.

6:15 PM: Teams line up in a designated order, preparing for their introductions.

6:30 PM: Highlight reel, followed by speeches from Dr. Sherrod, Coach Mason, Mr. McDonald, and Mayor Lowe.

6:45 PM: Light show followed by player speeches and remarks from Coach Nix.

7:00 PM: Another round of the light show, with the flag football team stepping forward for their highlight moment and Coach Holt addressing the crowd.

