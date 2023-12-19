Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Phenix City Schools hosting ‘Walk of Champions’ honoring Central High School

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools is honoring a special group of athletes.

The “Walk of Champions” is set to show the skill and dedication in Central High School’s football team and flag football team.

The event is set to take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Below is a full schedule:

  • 5:00 PM: The event kicks off with food trucks and vendors, offering an array of choices for community members.
  • 5:30 PM - 5:45 PM: Teams assemble at Summerville Baptist, dressed in their team colors. The parade features teams from 7th grade (white uniforms), 8th grade (red uniforms), 9th grade (white uniforms), Flag Football (white uniforms), and Varsity Football (black uniforms).
  • 5:45 PM: The band, cheerleaders, and dance teams take their positions, adding energy and spirit to the atmosphere.
  • 6:00 PM: The parade begins, marking the start of a memorable evening.
  • 6:15 PM: Teams line up in a designated order, preparing for their introductions.
  • 6:30 PM: Highlight reel, followed by speeches from Dr. Sherrod, Coach Mason, Mr. McDonald, and Mayor Lowe.
  • 6:45 PM: Light show followed by player speeches and remarks from Coach Nix.
  • 7:00 PM: Another round of the light show, with the flag football team stepping forward for their highlight moment and Coach Holt addressing the crowd.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Dirk Way shooting investigation scene
1 critically injured in Dirk Way shooting in Columbus
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police searching for missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

Central Red Devils Celebration Ceremony
opelika football logo
Bryan Moore announced as head coach for Opelika High School
Spencer beats Northside to begin MCSD Christmas Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monday, December 18
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monday, December 18