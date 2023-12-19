Phenix City students raise over $32K through United Way Campaign

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools raised over $32,000 through their United Way Campaign with fundraisers - meeting and exceeding their initial goal.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, PCS students celebrated their accomplishments and commitment on making a positive impact on the community. The initial goal was to raise at least $30,000, however the students raised $32,124.

All contributions will be used for community initiatives supported by United Way.

“That its very important to be involved in your community and to give back because people are always doing thing for us as a school district but its important for us to teach our students of the importance of giving back,” said Phenix City School Superintendent, Dr. Janet Sherrod.

Students created various ways to fundraise for their school. Some schools paid to wear hats or socks in school while others taped their principal to the wall.

