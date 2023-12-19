Business Break
Road closures expected today and tomorrow in Auburn

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There will be a temporary road closure today and tomorrow in Auburn.

Moores Mill Road will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 19 to repair a damaged sanitary sewer line. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Drivers are expected to detour via Sherwood Drive, Dumas Drive, and East Samford Avenue. There will be no thru-traffic between Dean Road and Samford Avenue. Motorists that usually travel from East Samford Avenue to Moores Road, should detour via Dean Road.

On Wednesday Dec. 20, lanes will be temporary closed to restore the roadway. Please be cautious by following signage and taking detours to avoid delays.

For more information, click here.

