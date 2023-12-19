Whitewater Express community honors late friend with a memorial paddle ride

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - December 3 marked the one year anniversary of the tragic murder of Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus. 29-year-old Damon Daniels is being held responsible for their deaths. One of the lives taken was celebrated Sunday on the Chattahoochee River.

It was a two and a half mile paddle down the Chattahoochee River Sunday to remember, celebrate, and share stories of 32-year old John Arthur Burkus, who many called “Bo Flex”.

“If you ever see a picture of the man you would notice he’s got some extremely big muscles. Raft guide names kind of just come about spur of the moment; maybe another senior guide saw him and thought that guy is swole and thinks he looks like he uses a Bo Flex machine a lot,” said Daniel Gilbert, friend of Burkus and Whitewater Express operations manager.

The Whitewater Express family paddled from top to bottom of the Chattahoochee to honor their friend who spent most of his time outdoors. A year after being laid to rest friends got together at a place ‘Flex’ often eased his mind.

“If he was not here working on the river, he’d be around the river in some capacity enjoying it,” said Gilbert.

Burkus was a raft guide, fly fisher, and taught a few water rescue classes for Whitewater.

“Whether he was out kayaking or rafting or if he was just standing by the river watching the river flow by. It was a place of peace for him and I think a lot of us feel the same peace on the river and around it and so it’s a good time for us to get together and experience that,” said Gilbert. “If I ever have a bad day, I can go out to the river, I can go downstream, it’s like a reset button.”

Sunday helped Burkus’ friends and family choose peace over pain.

“The river is almost a spiritual place for me and for a lot of others out here,” said Gilbert.

