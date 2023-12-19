WTVM partners with local businesses to host coat drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The winter season is here and WTVM needs your help to gather coats to help those in need!

WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to gather new or gently used coats throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

You can help by donating a coat now through January 10 at the following participating locations:

Sons Chevrolet in Columbus: 3615 Manchester Expressway

Sons Ford in Auburn: 2305 South College Street

St. Luke Church in Columbus: 1104 Second Avenue

Master Kleen: 3521 Macon Road in Columbus 5000 River Road in Columbus 3601 Hilton Avenue #117 in Columbus 5409 Summerville Road in Phenix City



WTVM will be holding a one-day drop off at our station on Wednesday January 10 from 6:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Our station is located at 1909 Wynnton Road.

Another volunteer list will be created to be sure we have team members available throughout the day to greet those who donate.

All coats benefit the Valley Rescue Mission. If you’d like to donate by money, click HERE.

