WTVM’s subchannel ‘Circle’ to become ‘THE365′ in Jan. 2024(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s subchannel is becoming a new, fresh alternative for all viewers on New Year’s Day.

The365 9.3, formerly known as WTVM’s subchannel ‘Circle’, is a brand new TV network coming to WTVM’s lineup beginning January 1.

This channel will feature blockbuster movies like “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Family Reunion” along with hit series such as ‘Oprah Winfrey’s Queen Sugar’.

You can watch “THE365 9.3″ for free over-the-air with an antenna. You can also keep watching many of your favorite Circle programs FREE on Circle Country. Circle Country is available now on Roku, SamsungTV, Peacock, Xumo, fuboTV, and Redbox.

WTVM’s full line up of free over the air channels starting January 1:

  • WTVM News Leader 9 (ABC)
  • Bounce 9.2 (also on these cable providers: Spectrum 108, WOW 170, Mediacom 81, BEAM 165)
  • The 365 9.3
  • GRIT 9.4
  • Quest 9.5
  • This TV 9.6
  • Oxygen 9.7

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

