7-year-old amputee gaining strength with mentor amputee

By Amaya Graham
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back in October, a seven-year-old’s leg was severed by a train in Columbus. Two months later, the seven-year-old is being empowered by someone with a similar condition.

Trevor Rogers has a love for football. Before the tragic accident on October 30th, Trevor was a part of the Steeler Little League football team. Trevor took me back to October 30th.

‘’I Jumped off the train and I made a mistake I was running too fast and the train made me go fast then I got under the train and I got hit by the train’' said Trevor Rogers

After weeks of surgeries and therapy, Trevor got the chance to meet someone who called him twin.

‘’I walked in there and he was like who are you and the first thing I told him was I’m your twin, and I had on long pants so he never understood me for like the first 10 or 15 minutes, and then we slowly started to understand each other. He got a little more comfortable being around me and eventually, I pulled up my pants and he was like oh my god,’’ said Brandon Todd

Brandon Todd says he isn’t the only one being inspired.

‘’His energy and stuff was like for a 7-year old was through the roof and I’m like man this you know he’s probably thinking and people are probably thinking like you’re inspiring that young man but, really he’s inspiring me,’’ said Brandon Todd

Many people wouldn’t consider the hospital a fun place to be. But for Trevor, he is defying the odds.

‘’The hospital is fun we have people had give me a lot of toys and they taught me how to stand up and I learn how to balance and I learn how to hop to the chair and hop back to the table,’’ said Trevor Rogers.

Brandon Todd is also a mentee to another amputee in the area. If you know someone who is struggling mentally feel free to reach out

For more information on Rogers, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

