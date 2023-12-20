Business Break
Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on robbery charges

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now behind bars on robbery charges, according to Auburn Police.

On December 15th, officials arrested 23-year-old Jacoreyious Walker of Notasulga.

Police were called to Chadwick Lane on December 14th, where a victim said someone threatened him with a firearm and took some of their property.

Walker was developed as suspect and then arrested.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held without bond.

