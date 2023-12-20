Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on robbery charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now behind bars on robbery charges, according to Auburn Police.

On December 15th, officials arrested 23-year-old Jacoreyious Walker of Notasulga.

Police were called to Chadwick Lane on December 14th, where a victim said someone threatened him with a firearm and took some of their property.

Walker was developed as suspect and then arrested.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.