Back Columbus Blue serves over 400 first responders during annual luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 400 first responders received lunch as a token of appreciation for their hard work and service.

Back Columbus Blue hosted its annual luncheon in Columbus on Tuesday, Dec. 20. to acknowledge and recognize first responders in the Columbus area.

Jed Harris, BCB Chairman, expressed the importance of appreciating our first responders. “Our Columbus Police, Sheriff, Fire, and EMS are our local first responders its important to show appreciation and offer encouragement to them.”

