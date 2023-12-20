Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Back Columbus Blue serves over 400 first responders during annual luncheon

(MGN)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 400 first responders received lunch as a token of appreciation for their hard work and service.

Back Columbus Blue hosted its annual luncheon in Columbus on Tuesday, Dec. 20. to acknowledge and recognize first responders in the Columbus area.

Jed Harris, BCB Chairman, expressed the importance of appreciating our first responders. “Our Columbus Police, Sheriff, Fire, and EMS are our local first responders its important to show appreciation and offer encouragement to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Phenix City crime scene
23-year-old shot, killed after leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends speak about 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club set to open new facility for teens in the Chattahoochee Valley region
Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Eufaula man sentenced to over 7 years on firearm charges
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra