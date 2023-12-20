Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Biden administration releases close ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans, reports say

The Biden administration has released a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a...
The Biden administration has released a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a swap for jailed Americans.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JOSHUA GOODMAN and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration has released a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a swap for jailed Americans, The Associated Press has learned.

Alex Saab, who was arrested on a U.S. warrant for money laundering in 2020, was released from custody Wednesday. In exchange, Maduro will free some, if not all, of the at least 10 U.S. citizens who remain imprisoned in Venezuela, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House declined to comment.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Tristan Newbill, 20, arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City
20-year-old man arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Circle K gifts customers 30 cents off per gallon of fuel tomorrow
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police locate missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Dirk Way shooting investigation scene
1 critically injured in Dirk Way shooting in Columbus

Latest News

A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says
Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years...
DNA identifies another victim of the Green River Killer 40 years later
GRAPHIC WARNING: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are more often becoming violence...
GRAPHIC: Violence against Palestinians in the West Bank on the rise
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police locate missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism