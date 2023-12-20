Boys & Girls Club set to open new facility for teens in the Chattahoochee Valley region

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley announces a new facility for teens preparing for college.

The John F. Flournoy, Sr. College & Career Center will be a state-of-the-art facility providing college preparation programs for teens in the Chattahoochee Valley region. The center is named after community leader, John F. Flournoy, Sr. which signifies a tremendous step forward in supporting youth education in the community.

The center will consist of 4 key features:

Advanced Learning Environment

Certification Program

College Preparation

Mentorship and Guidance

The Grand Opening will be held on Jan 11. at 12:30 p.m. The event will consist of:

Ribbon cutting ceremony

Tours of the new facility

Information on the programs being offered

For more information, call 706-596-9330 or RClose@bgc-colsga.org.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.