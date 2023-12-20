Business Break
Boys & Girls Club set to open new facility for teens in the Chattahoochee Valley region

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley announces a new facility for teens preparing for college.

The John F. Flournoy, Sr. College & Career Center will be a state-of-the-art facility providing college preparation programs for teens in the Chattahoochee Valley region. The center is named after community leader, John F. Flournoy, Sr. which signifies a tremendous step forward in supporting youth education in the community.

The center will consist of 4 key features:

  • Advanced Learning Environment
  • Certification Program
  • College Preparation
  • Mentorship and Guidance

The Grand Opening will be held on Jan 11. at 12:30 p.m. The event will consist of:

  • Ribbon cutting ceremony
  • Tours of the new facility
  • Information on the programs being offered

For more information, call 706-596-9330 or RClose@bgc-colsga.org.

