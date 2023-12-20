Business Break
Clouds Return Today, but Another Chilly Day

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is a chilly start to the morning across the Valley with temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to near 30 degrees this morning. Another chilly day is on tap for the Valley with temperatures reaching the mid-50s this afternoon and partly sunny skies.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Eventually the clouds will move out of the area giving way to mostly clear skies overnight with another night of chilly temperatures ranging from the upper-20s to low-30s. Tomorrow is the winter solstice, meaning it’s the shortest day of the year, but from that point forward expect days to begin to get longer and sunsets to get later.

Winter Solstice
Winter Solstice(WTVM Weather)

Dry conditions look to remain across the Valley through Saturday and a majority of Sunday, meaning some good news for holiday shoppers and any travel plans. Rain coverage increases Christmas Eve night into Christmas day with rain coverage on Monday between 50-60%.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

The rain looks to remain in the area on Tuesday and Tuesday night before moving out of the region on Wednesday. We will continue to fine tune the rain coverage as Christmas quickly approaches. In regard to the temperatures,  a warming trend is expected beginning today where we can expect temperatures to reach the mid- to upper-60s by this weekend. 

Christmas 2022 vs. Christmas 2023
Christmas 2022 vs. Christmas 2023(WTVM Weather)

Christmas Day looks to see afternoon temperatures in the low- to mid-60s, which is warmer compared to last year in 2022. Looking ahead towards the end of December and to the new year, temperatures look to be near average.

