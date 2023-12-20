Columbus man sentenced to over 15 years for armed drug trafficking with machine ‘ghost’ gun

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man with a known criminal history will spend more than 15 years behind bars on multiple felony charges including drug trafficking with a machine ‘ghost’ gun.

On Dec. 19, 31-year-old Quintavious Harrow, also known as “Cootie,” pleaded guilty to the following charges:

one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

one count of illegal possession of a machine gun

According to U.S Attorney, Peter D. Leary, a self-made and untraceable machine gun was in Harrow’s possession while distributing the methamphetamine.

In court documents, on March 18, 2022, the FBI and DEA used a special source and conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Harrow. Harrow was filmed distributing 498 grams of meth to the confidential source and was in possession of an AR-15 styled pistol.

On April 26, 2022, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant at a local trap house located on Coolidge Avenue in Columbus - which is were Harrow sold the meth to the special source a month earlier. In the house, officials found the same AR-15 style pistol that Harrow was carrying a month earlier - loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine.

This is where officials realized Harrow was carrying a ghost gun - which is an untraceable firearm assembled by private individuals from firearm components.

In March 2020, Harrow was arrested in Columbus after discarding meth, a stolen HK 9mm, and an semi-automatic pistol - as well as having a digital scale and cash in his possession.

Officials say Harrow has a history for robbery by intimidation in Muscogee County, and use of a gun with an altered identification mark in Chattahoochee County.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.