Columbus man sentenced to over 15 years for armed drug trafficking with machine ‘ghost’ gun

Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.
Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.(PxHere)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man with a known criminal history will spend more than 15 years behind bars on multiple felony charges including drug trafficking with a machine ‘ghost’ gun.

On Dec. 19, 31-year-old Quintavious Harrow, also known as “Cootie,” pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
  • one count of illegal possession of a machine gun

According to U.S Attorney, Peter D. Leary, a self-made and untraceable machine gun was in Harrow’s possession while distributing the methamphetamine.

In court documents, on March 18, 2022, the FBI and DEA used a special source and conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Harrow. Harrow was filmed distributing 498 grams of meth to the confidential source and was in possession of an AR-15 styled pistol.

On April 26, 2022, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant at a local trap house located on Coolidge Avenue in Columbus - which is were Harrow sold the meth to the special source a month earlier. In the house, officials found the same AR-15 style pistol that Harrow was carrying a month earlier - loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine.

This is where officials realized Harrow was carrying a ghost gun - which is an untraceable firearm assembled by private individuals from firearm components.

In March 2020, Harrow was arrested in Columbus after discarding meth, a stolen HK 9mm, and an semi-automatic pistol - as well as having a digital scale and cash in his possession.

Officials say Harrow has a history for robbery by intimidation in Muscogee County, and use of a gun with an altered identification mark in Chattahoochee County.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

