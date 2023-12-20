Dry to End the Week; Weekend Looking Dry & Warmer!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going through the end of the week, our forecast will remain dry with highs warming up a little bit each day - upper 50s on Thursday and lower 60s on Friday. The morning lows will still be quite chilly with 20s and 30s early Thursday morning and mostly 30s early Friday. The weekend weather looks fantastic with highs back in the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday with rain chances staying near zero. We’ll mention a slim chance of showers on Sunday evening or Sunday night, but most of those last-minute shoppers and others out and about this weekend will stay dry. Unfortunately, we’ll bring our next chances for rain back in on Christmas Day. It may end up being a steady, soaking rain for a lot of folks, and totals could be close to one inch when all is said and done. It won’t be the beset of days for getting out and playing with those new toys from Santa! Rain will mostly be out of here by next Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ll leave in a slim chance just in case we have some lingering showers. For the middle and end of next week, a shot of cooler air will be moving back in with highs dropping into the 50s and lows dropping back to the 30s and 40s.

