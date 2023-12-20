Funeral arrangements set for Manchester High School football player

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been set for 17-year-old Brandon Smith.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at City Light Church in LaGrange.

Smith was found dead on the morning of Dec. 10 with multiple gunshot wounds. He was a 10th grade student and football player at Manchester High School.

