Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Funeral arrangements set for Manchester High School football player

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been set for 17-year-old Brandon Smith.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at City Light Church in LaGrange.

Smith was found dead on the morning of Dec. 10 with multiple gunshot wounds. He was a 10th grade student and football player at Manchester High School.

Funeral arrangements set for former Manchester High school football player
Funeral arrangements set for former Manchester High school football player(Source: Family of Brandon Smith)
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.(GoFundMe)
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Tristan Newbill, 20, arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City
20-year-old man arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Circle K offering customers 30 cents off per gallon of fuel in Columbus
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police locate missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Dirk Way shooting investigation scene
1 critically injured in Dirk Way shooting in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Circle K offering customers 30 cents off per gallon of fuel in Columbus
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police locate missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Columbus man arrested in Auburn on multiple fraudulent charges
Columbus man arrested in Auburn on multiple fraudulent charges
Valley High School National Signing Day