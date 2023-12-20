Business Break
Harris County man brings holiday cheer for 7th year through Christmas light display

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One Harris County resident is making sure his neighbors and the community are getting into the holiday spirit this season.

For the last 7 years, Larry Dorne has done the “Listen To These Lights” lightshow in the Sweetbay subdivision off of U.S. Highway 27 in Hamilton.

The display runs every night from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. And on the weekend, he adds a little special treat - flame throwers!

While the display is for fun, Dorne also accepts donations which go towards Focus Ministries - helping the less fortunate in Harris County.

“Been doing sequenced light shows for 7 years but not a stranger to outdoor lighting - I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid,” said Larry Dorne. “It brings out the kids as you can here the kids out here - they’re screaming and hollering and doing their little dances and everything you know it brings good cheer, of course, and at the same time I’m giving the donations to Focus Ministries here in Harris County.”

Sweetbay’s Home Owners Association president says he enjoys the lightshow and is grateful it’s in his neighborhood.

It will still show through Christmas and the last day will be New Year’s Day.

