LaGrange woman charged with aggravated assault in domestic dispute

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange woman, Bernadette Glasco, was charged with aggravated assault in a domestic dispute.

According to LaGrange officials, on Dec. 20 at approximately 12:20 a.m., they responded to a domestic disturbance on Brenda Boulevard. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Glasco assaulted the victim by cutting him on the arm with a knife. Officials say the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this incident please call the following:

LaGrange Police Department: (706)-883-2603

Detective Prichard: (706)-883-2628

Troup County Crime Stoppers: (706)-812-1000

