LaGrange woman charged with aggravated assault in domestic dispute

LaGrange police
LaGrange police(Source: WTVM)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange woman, Bernadette Glasco, was charged with aggravated assault in a domestic dispute.

According to LaGrange officials, on Dec. 20 at approximately 12:20 a.m., they responded to a domestic disturbance on Brenda Boulevard. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Glasco assaulted the victim by cutting him on the arm with a knife. Officials say the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this incident please call the following:

  • LaGrange Police Department: (706)-883-2603
  • Detective Prichard: (706)-883-2628
  • Troup County Crime Stoppers: (706)-812-1000

