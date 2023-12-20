Business Break
Law enforcement brings Christmas cheer to kids in hospital with annual event

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For kids, Christmas can have a magical feel to it but it’s more difficult if they’re in the hospital. Local law enforcement are helping boys and girls who are there this holiday season.

The West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association hosted its 10th annual “Blue Lights and Smiles” event at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

They brought a convoy of patrol vehicles from multiple agencies to the hospital to help bring some Christmas cheer to sick and injured patients in The Children’s Hospital area.

Staff and patients also shine lights and waved at law enforcement from their hospital room windows.

“It means that they care about people - they want to make sure that people who may not be able to enjoy Christmas this year are gonna have a little bit of Christmas joy,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.

Along with their blue lights, area law enforcement also brought gifts to the hospitalized children. Santa Claus also made a special appearance.

