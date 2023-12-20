Law enforcement targeting drunk drivers this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During these holiday weekends, state troopers and local law enforcement across Georgia will boost up enforcement with the purpose of preventing crashes and saving lives. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says they are not tolerating drunk drivers.

‘’If you are driving drunk on our roadways, we will deal with you and prosecute you to the fullest,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman.

According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, from 2017 to 2021, about 60% of people killed in nighttime crashes in Georgia during the Christmas holidays - were killed by a drunk driver.

“It’s usually the innocent that pay in a drunk driving collision and fatality which we also investigate here in Columbus and there’s nothing sadder to have a 12-year-old girl or a mother killed coming home from breakfast or a breakfast early in the morning, a birthday party late at night, or a family reunion gathering,” said CPD Lieutenant Carnes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates the average DUI arrest can cost up to $10,000 in fines, court fees along with higher insurance premiums.

“And not only that, think about this - that you could lose your life or take someone else’s life all because you made a senseless act making the wrong choice,” said Lieutenant Maurice McKeith.

Officials say not only will they be on the lookout for drunk drivers but drugged drivers as well.

“When we speak about impaired driving, we all do often think about simply alcohol but drug-impaired driving is a huge issue currently as well - particularly during the holiday period, we see more and more impaired drivers compared to other times it is always a serious offense and a poor decision made on the half of the driver,” said Alex McKeith.

