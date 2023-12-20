LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you or your family are having difficulty finding things to cook for the holidays, here is a list of restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley that will be open on Christmas.

NATIONAL FOOD CHAINS

Applebee’s

Bonefish Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Del Taco

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’ Donuts

Hardee’s

IHOP

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panda Express

Shoney’s

Starbucks

Waffle House

Wendy’s

LOCAL RESTAURANTS

Smokey Bones Columbus Christmas Eve. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.

Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant OPEN both Christmas Eve. and Christmas Day. (Regular hours)

China Kitchen Christmas Eve 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.

Ruth Ann’s Restaurant Christmas Eve 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. If all holiday orders are complete, then it will close at noon CLOSED Christmas.

Filberto’s Authentic Filipino Cuisine Christmas Eve 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.

Shangri La Chinese Gourmet Christmas Eve. and Christmas 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Pita Mediterranean Street Food Christmas Eve 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.



Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.