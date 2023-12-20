Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas in the Chattahoochee Valley

Restaurants open on Christmas
Restaurants open on Christmas(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you or your family are having difficulty finding things to cook for the holidays, here is a list of restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley that will be open on Christmas.

NATIONAL FOOD CHAINS

  • Applebee’s
  • Bonefish Grill
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Burger King
  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill
  • Chili’s
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Del Taco
  • Denny’s
  • Domino’s Pizza
  • Dunkin’ Donuts
  • Hardee’s
  • IHOP
  • McDonald’s
  • Morton’s Steakhouse
  • Olive Garden
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • Panda Express
  • Shoney’s
  • Starbucks
  • Waffle House
  • Wendy’s

LOCAL RESTAURANTS

  • Smokey Bones Columbus
    • Christmas Eve. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.
  • Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant
    • OPEN both Christmas Eve. and Christmas Day. (Regular hours)
  • China Kitchen
    • Christmas Eve 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.
  • Ruth Ann’s Restaurant
    • Christmas Eve 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. If all holiday orders are complete, then it will close at noon CLOSED Christmas.
  • Filberto’s Authentic Filipino Cuisine
    • Christmas Eve 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.
  • Shangri La Chinese Gourmet
    • Christmas Eve. and Christmas 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Pita Mediterranean Street Food
    • Christmas Eve 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Circle K offering customers 30 cents off per gallon of fuel in Columbus
Tristan Newbill, 20, arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City
20-year-old man arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police locate missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism
Columbus man arrested in Auburn on multiple fraudulent charges
Columbus man arrested in Auburn on multiple fraudulent charges

Latest News

Harris County man brings holiday cheer for 7th year through Christmas light display
Harris County man brings holiday cheer for 7th year through Christmas light display
Law enforcement brings Christmas cheer to kids in hospital with annual event
Law enforcement brings Christmas cheer to kids in hospital with annual event
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Circle K offering customers 30 cents off per gallon of fuel in Columbus
Missing 19-year-old, Jacob Barnard
Columbus police locate missing 19-year-old diagnosed with autism