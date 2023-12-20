LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas in the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you or your family are having difficulty finding things to cook for the holidays, here is a list of restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley that will be open on Christmas.
NATIONAL FOOD CHAINS
- Applebee’s
- Bonefish Grill
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Chili’s
- Cracker Barrel
- Del Taco
- Denny’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Hardee’s
- IHOP
- McDonald’s
- Morton’s Steakhouse
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Shoney’s
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
LOCAL RESTAURANTS
- Smokey Bones Columbus
- Christmas Eve. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.
- Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant
- OPEN both Christmas Eve. and Christmas Day. (Regular hours)
- China Kitchen
- Christmas Eve 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.
- Ruth Ann’s Restaurant
- Christmas Eve 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. If all holiday orders are complete, then it will close at noon CLOSED Christmas.
- Filberto’s Authentic Filipino Cuisine
- Christmas Eve 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.
- Shangri La Chinese Gourmet
- Christmas Eve. and Christmas 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food
- Christmas Eve 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. CLOSED Christmas.
