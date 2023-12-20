NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Student-athletes sign to make lifetime dreams come true during early signing period
VALLEY, AL. (WTVM) - Several student-athletes in and around the Chattahoochee Valley will decide where they will be signing to continue their playing careers over the next few years.
First stop of National Signing Day: Valley, Alabama
In Valley, Cam Dooley thanked God, his teammates, his family, and the Valley community before finally making his decision to commit to the University of Kentucky.
Jay Harper thanked God, his parents for constantly pushing him, his siblings for support, as well as his coaches and the Valley community before he made the decision to commit to University of Wisconsin.
