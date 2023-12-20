Business Break
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Student-athletes sign to make lifetime dreams come true during early signing period

The fall national signing period began on Wednesday allowing prospective high school athletes an opportunity to sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.(MGN)
By Tony Reese and WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALLEY, AL. (WTVM) - Several student-athletes in and around the Chattahoochee Valley will decide where they will be signing to continue their playing careers over the next few years.

First stop of National Signing Day: Valley, Alabama

In Valley, Cam Dooley thanked God, his teammates, his family, and the Valley community before finally making his decision to commit to the University of Kentucky.

Jay Harper thanked God, his parents for constantly pushing him, his siblings for support, as well as his coaches and the Valley community before he made the decision to commit to University of Wisconsin.

Check out the gallery of all the signees on National Signing Day below:

