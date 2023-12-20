Business Break
Single-vehicle crash in Macon County leaves I-85 Southbound lanes closed

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, A single-vehicle crash that occurred earlier today has left the southbound lanes of I-85 closed.

Officials say the crash occurred near the 44-mile marker in Macon County.

Troopers with ALEA are currently investigating the crash and the road will remain closed for an undisclosed amount of time.

