Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two sisters in Harris County.

According to our crews, the crash occurred on Highway 190 in Pine Mountain and there are multiple Harris County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on the scene.

According to the Harris County coroner, two teen sisters died in this crash. However, the identities have not yet been released. A third non-related person was injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.