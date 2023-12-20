Business Break
Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two sisters in Harris County.

According to our crews, the crash occurred on Highway 190 in Pine Mountain and there are multiple Harris County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on the scene.

According to the Harris County coroner, two teen sisters died in this crash. However, the identities have not yet been released. A third non-related person was injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.

