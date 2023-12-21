Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Additional garbage bins placed to stop overflow of trash in LaGrange

(WILX)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange has a solution for the overflow of trash in the city.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 21 - Dec. 28, the city of LaGrange is placing more garbage bins throughout the city to help with the overflow of trash. Additional garbage bins will be placed in the following areas:

  • Dunson Park, 1210 Hogansville Road
  • Hollis Hand School, 641 Country Club Road
  • Granger Park Track parking lot
  • Brenda Boulevard/Kings Park Lane
  • Colquitt Street/McGregor Street
  • Daniel Street/Dix Street
  • Wilkes Street at Unity School
  • Park Hill/Hickory Terrace

For more information, contact Katie Mercer Van Schoor at 706-883-2055 or kvanschoor@lagrangega.org.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends speak about 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Latest News

Still photo of handcuffs.
Columbus police arrest 13-year-old in CSU graduate murder case
Ulta Beauty set to reopen to customers just ahead of the holidays
Ulta Beauty set to reopen to customers just ahead of the holidays
Holiday travelers Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's main...
Holiday rush begins at Atlanta’s airport
Christmas tree recycle
Keep Columbus Clean & partners set to host Christmas tree recycling campaign for fish habitat