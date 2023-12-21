Additional garbage bins placed to stop overflow of trash in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange has a solution for the overflow of trash in the city.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 21 - Dec. 28, the city of LaGrange is placing more garbage bins throughout the city to help with the overflow of trash. Additional garbage bins will be placed in the following areas:

Dunson Park, 1210 Hogansville Road

Hollis Hand School, 641 Country Club Road

Granger Park Track parking lot

Brenda Boulevard/Kings Park Lane

Colquitt Street/McGregor Street

Daniel Street/Dix Street

Wilkes Street at Unity School

Park Hill/Hickory Terrace

For more information, contact Katie Mercer Van Schoor at 706-883-2055 or kvanschoor@lagrangega.org.

