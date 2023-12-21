Additional garbage bins placed to stop overflow of trash in LaGrange
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange has a solution for the overflow of trash in the city.
Starting Thursday, Dec. 21 - Dec. 28, the city of LaGrange is placing more garbage bins throughout the city to help with the overflow of trash. Additional garbage bins will be placed in the following areas:
- Dunson Park, 1210 Hogansville Road
- Hollis Hand School, 641 Country Club Road
- Granger Park Track parking lot
- Brenda Boulevard/Kings Park Lane
- Colquitt Street/McGregor Street
- Daniel Street/Dix Street
- Wilkes Street at Unity School
- Park Hill/Hickory Terrace
For more information, contact Katie Mercer Van Schoor at 706-883-2055 or kvanschoor@lagrangega.org.
