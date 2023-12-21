Business Break
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person

Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama Crimson Tide football player was arrested for a sex crime, according to Tuscaloosa police.

Offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is accused of knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease to another person.

The offense is a Class C misdemeanor.

The 19-year-old was released on bond on Wednesday night.

Pritchett, a Columbus, Georgia native, is a redshirt freshman who has appeared in all 13 games so far in 2023.

