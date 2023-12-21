Business Break
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 19-year-old on burglary charges

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a 15-year-old and 19-year-old from Lanett on multiple burglary charges.

According to Auburn police, 19-year-old Joshua Artavious Slaughter and a 15-year-old juvenile were both arrested on auto burglaries charges.

Auburn police obtained arrest warrants and juvenile petitions for the two suspects after receiving multiple auto burglary reports near the 1900 block of Samford Trace Court on Nov. 25.

Slaughter was charged with the following:

  • Four counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle
  • Three counts of theft of property second degree
  • Theft of property fourth degree

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle
  • Two counts of theft of property second degree
  • Theft of property fourth degree

Slaughter is currently held on a $16,000 bond and the juvenile was released to a guardian.

