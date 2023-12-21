Auburn University mascot ‘Aubie’ visits Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beloved Auburn University mascot, Aubie, and several cheerleaders visited sick and injured children at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The visit took place on Thursday, December 21 at 11:15 a.m.

Aubie’s visit included seeing the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Emergency Department.

Aubie and the cheerleaders were able to take pictures with several children and brighten the days of the sick children and staff.

