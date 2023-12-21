Business Break
Auburn University mascot ‘Aubie’ visits Piedmont Columbus Regional

Auburn University visits PCR
Auburn University visits PCR(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beloved Auburn University mascot, Aubie, and several cheerleaders visited sick and injured children at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The visit took place on Thursday, December 21 at 11:15 a.m.

Aubie’s visit included seeing the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Emergency Department.

Aubie and the cheerleaders were able to take pictures with several children and brighten the days of the sick children and staff.

