Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener

A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his gardener at least half of his roughly $13 billion fortune.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A descendant of Europe’s richest family is reportedly planning to leave his gardener at least half of his roughly $13 billion fortune.

Nicolas Puech, 80, is a fifth-generation descendant of the founder of French luxury goods company Hermès.

He wants to cancel a contract that would bequeath his fortune to the Isocrates Foundation, which he founded, and instead make his employee a legal heir.

Swiss newspapers Tribune de Genève and 24 Heures reported the news earlier this month.

The inheritance contract reportedly provides for Puech’s shares in Hermès to be left to the foundation.

That is unless he becomes a father. In that case, his child would be entitled to a part of the inheritance, and at least 50% if he has a son.

The Isocrates Foundation is contesting Puech’s plan to cut ties.

The Hermès family is reportedly the world’s third wealthiest. Puech is said to own 5.7% of the company.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends speak about 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Latest News

One person injured in shooting on Glenwood Dr. in Columbus
Auburn police arrest 15 year-old and 19-year-old on burglary charges
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 19-year-old on burglary charges
Girls Inc. of Columbus hosts pep rally for Central High School State Champion Flag Football team
Girls Inc. of Columbus hosts pep rally for Central High School State Champion Flag Football team
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect