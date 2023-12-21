Chambers County OnMed Care Station hitting record numbers, most used in the country

LaFayette, Ala. (WTVM) - Technology is expanding and improving at an astonishing rate, especially when it comes to healthcare. In Chambers County, the Auburn University Rural Health Initiative partnered with OnMed and installed one of their “OnMed Care Stations” in February of this year.

This is a room you walk into, press starts on the screen, and speak to a real, licensed healthcare professional through a TV monitor.

“You just really just walk in, there’s a start button on the screen which is a large television screen so it feels like you’re really in the room with the clinician. It’s easy. That’s it. You press start,” said Chambers County Extension Coordinator, Rachel Snoddy.

There are currently five Care Stations across the country, one in Texas, Connecticut, and Nevada, and two in Alabama. One is at Tuskegee University and the other, also the most used in the country, is here in Chambers County.

Snoddy says they’re seeing record numbers.

“October, we had a record-breaking number of patients at 84 patients, and November blew that away too. We had 92 patients. So, we’re seeing that increase which we’re excited about and it shows that it’s truly something that was needed in the community,” said Snoddy.

Beth Sheppard lives in Chambers County. She did not want to appear on camera but said it is needed in the community.

“She was very thorough. I was in there for about 30 minutes. They did my blood pressure, and my weight, they did my pulse ox, listened to my heart, and checked my ears, throat, and sinus passages. She was just very thorough. It was easy to use,” said Sheppard.

Auburn University was awarded two million dollars from the state of Alabama to install four more care stations just like this one in other areas of the state.

“We know that this is something that can be repeated throughout rural Alabama because there are plenty of counties across our state that have no healthcare resources anymore. Auburn is committed to finding the needs in communities around Alabama to put more of these stations in,” said Snoddy.

