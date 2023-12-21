Columbus City Council approves vote to provide funding to Golden Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to City Councilman Tyson Begly, the Columbus City Council voted unanimously to provide funding to Golden Park.

The reason behind the private meeting could involve a nearly 50 million dollar investment.

We were able to confirm through Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson that city council members are set to go into executive session tomorrow morning starting at 9 a.m.

The topic of discussion? To spend about 48 million dollars on the renovation of Golden Park to open up the city for the possibility of a minor league baseball team for Columbus.

According to the mayor, this investment will add thousands of jobs to the area with the potential for the city to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars.

“The estimate of total jobs direct and indirect over the life of the project is somewhere around 3,000. Now let’s say they miss it by 50%, 1,500 jobs, is pretty significant, and these are the kind of jobs that gets left behind. The southside of Columbus has not blossomed like it can,” said Henderson.

We talked to business owners who think the possibility of a minor league baseball team coming to the area is a good thing, while one local non-profit that services kids says the investment could be used in other programming areas.

