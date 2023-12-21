Business Break
Columbus police arrest 13-year-old in CSU graduate murder case

Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson and Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to remove photos and the name of the 13-year-old suspect now that he is in custody.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The 13-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a CSU graduate has been arrested, according to officials.

Phenix City Police Capt. Darryl Lassiter says the 13-year-old was arrested around noon on December 21 by the Columbus Police Department. Lassiter says he was arrested at Ashley Station in Columbus.

The 13-year-old will be placed in juvenile detention until a hearing for extradition is held.

On December 12, 23-year-old Ryan Boles was shot and killed in the 1000 block of 13th Street in Phenix City. Officials say Boles was leaving a Christmas party that night when he was shot.

On December 15, a 16-year-old was been arrested and charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery in reference to this case. The 13-year-old suspect was still on the run. However, in the December 15 press conference held by Phenix City police, they said the 13-year-old will also be charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery.

Stay with us as we gather more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

