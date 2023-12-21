Business Break
Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

