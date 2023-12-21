Business Break
Dry Friday & Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead; Santa Brings Rain for the 25th

Derek’s Forecast!
Mild but dry for most of the weekend.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking ahead to Friday, we will see temperatures climbing back to the lower 60s with dry conditions expected through the day. Our weekend looks fantastic with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday with an increase in clouds and similar highs by Christmas Eve on Sunday. Rain coverage looks like it will be holding off until later on Sunday night, so for last minute Christmas shoppers out there, we expect things to be mostly dry and pleasant for you over the next few days. Santa, however, will be bringing us a decent soaking on Christmas Day with many places picking up between a half inch and an inch of rain. You’ll probably want to plan on staying inside much of the day because of the wet weather! Heading through the rest of next week, temperatures will be in the mid 60s for Christmas and on Tuesday, but dropping back to the 50s for the middle and end of next week in most spots. Look for the lows by the middle and end of next week to get back in the 30s. We expect conditions to stay dry once our Christmas rainmaker moves on out!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

