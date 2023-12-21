Girls Inc. of Columbus hosts pep rally for Central High School State Champion Flag Football team

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus hosted a celebratory event to honor Central High School’s 2023 AHSAA Flag Football champions.

On Wednesday, December 30, Girls Inc. celebrated the state champions with a pep rally at the Baker Center in Columbus. This celebration comes after Central’s flag football team defeated Vestavia Hills in the state championship with a 25-0 victory.

Girls Inc spoke with the champions - asking questions and receiving advice on school, life, and sports.

Quarterback and safety of the team, Gerrit Griggs, says she hopes the sport of girls’ flag football continues to grow in the future.

“I’m looking forward to the future of flag football because this is kind of our starting point and even two years ago when our team was first starting and we’re just growing from there and just to see how far it’s gonna go into the sport world,” said Griggs.

According to Girls Inc. Athletic Director, Michael Woods, they have just started their golf and flag football programs and are looking for more participants.

